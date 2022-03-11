Alessandra Rich RTW Fall 2022

How fun to be a Rich girl! What might sound like a reboot of Gwen Stefani’s 2004 hit is actually the reaction elicited by the collection Alessandra Rich conjured for fall, through which she conveyed a mix of toughness, seductiveness and irony.

Continuing to explore a cheekier side of her muse without forgetting the playful take on the bon-ton aesthetic her brand is known for, the designer offered a sleek lineup filled with flirty dresses, sweet embellishments and party-ready options.

In keeping with the brand’s DNA, this season’s Rich girl was still a Lolita, but “wild at heart,” as the designer defined her. Her fierceness was channeled through lush faux-fur jackets, oversized shirts and pants crafted from leather embossed into a crocodile effect and tailoring splashed with zebra prints. The way these pieces were combined with minidresses with cutouts or trimmed with lace as well as with lingerie-inspired knitted bras and undies added to the unapologetic attitude of the collection.

To temper the provocative mood, Rich introduced heart shapes in mini tartan frocks, knit sets and her signature crepe de chine midi dresses; splashed floral prints on fluid frocks with high side slits, and added fun accents via strawberry and cherry motifs on fluffy cropped sweaters, tea dresses with puffed sleeves and chunky, sparkly jewelry.

The patterns didn’t distract from the high-end fabrics Rich employed — including bouclé tweed woven with lurex threads and micro sequins, which elevated suits in shrunken proportions — nor from a series of monochrome gowns in white satin or in black velvet and lace. Along with a striking crystal net dress in zebra pattern, these glamorous numbers closed the collection on a high note.