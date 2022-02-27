Andrea Incontri RTW Fall 2022

Since rebooting his namesake fashion line earlier this year, Andrea Incontri has been on a youth-brimming detour, which has somewhat of an anti-establishment notion to it.

For his fall presentation, he had the venue’s walls covered in candid pictures shot by his photographer friend Giampaolo Sgura. They were often cropped above the torso and were intended to telegraph an attitude rather than a style. This explains the uncomplicated, wardrobe-building clothing. “It’s all about real products,” he said during a walkthrough, upbeat about his new gig.

Military inflections echoed in belted cargo pants with MA1 bomber jackets, while sequined polo dresses tapped into the sparkly trend, ubiquitous in Milan. They were juxtaposed to sportswear-cum-tailoring sets in polyamide duchesse with side-buttoned pants. Leopard prints popped here and there, on sequined shirts and boxy shirt dresses, while his newly minted logo, the initial of his surname rendered with an oblique tip, appeared on basics and underpinned an activewear feel.

These were clothes borrowed from any woman’s closet — unfussy, almost ordinary but they did telegraph a mission: to let one’s personality do the talking.