Andrea Pompilio RTW Fall 2022

The collection was heavy on layering and luxurious fabrics plied into essentials with off-kilter touches.

Andrea Pompilio started his fashion career in the ‘90s when the previous decade’s opulence was swept away by a minimalist wave. Miuccia Prada is often credited with having propelled this transition, and the thought-provoking designer was clearly on Pompilio’s mind while developing his fall collection.

A few of the styling tricks he employed were a tad too familiar — cue the colorful cotton briefs peeping from under sartorial Bermuda shorts; rib-knit underpinnings and leggings elongating the silhouettes, for him and her, as well as cropped sweaters over mannish striped shirts.

Slipdresses in jewel tones had see-through tulle details, exuding a sensual vibe, while sinuous knitwear dresses with side slits bore bra-shaped details on the torso. Pompilio’s men played the same layering game with double cashmere overcoats trimmed in fringe, worn over Bermuda short suits with rib-knit underpinnings.

This was a stripped-back coed effort in which neat silhouettes and luxurious fabrics where plied into a range of wardrobe essentials, their off-kilter twists captivating.

