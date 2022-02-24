×
Annakiki RTW Fall 2022

Model Lauren Wasser closed the show, which had a ‘90s dark tinge.

Anna Yang’s over-the-top creations often have that naïf, too-experimental ruggedness of youthful exuberance but can reveal more nuanced layers when put in context.

For fall, she placed a cyborg designed by Los Angeles-based artist Behnaz Farahi at the center of the runway and explored via clothing how technology-enhanced post-human reality could look like. She’s also launching items from the collection as NFTs. A lot to digest.

Unable to travel to Milan, Yang said in her show notes that technology should be seen as enhancing humanity rather than backfiring at it.

Fashion was cool, tinged with an early ‘90s dark vibe and a dash of psychedelia, as in acid wash tops with holes exposing the torso paired with cargo denim pants; scallop-sleeved minidresses had Yang’s signature strong shoulders, some boxy others pointy. A desirable denim suit featured shreds of fabrics snaking over the body, while the season’s hero silhouette was an edgy square shouldered coat-like minidress.

Backstage, model Lauren Wasser said: “I think new eyes on beauty are on the rise, as it should be. We’ve seen it in one way and one dimension for fashion’s entire history, but life changes, times changes.”

