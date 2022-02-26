×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci RTW Fall 2022

Beauty

New CEO of L’Oréal USA Named

Business

IPO Seen Valuing L Catterton at $3 Billion to $4 Billion

Arthur Arbesser RTW Fall 2022

Another charming and arty collection from Arbesser.

View Gallery 27 Photos
View Gallery 27 Photos
Arthur Arbesser RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Arthur Arbesser

Leave it to Arthur Arbesser to get the priest who baptized him become passionate about Arbesser’s vocation and reach out well in his 90s to offer a digital archive of swatches bearing prints of Renaissance paintings.

Serendipitous as it was, it matched the designer’s arty take on fashion. His fall collection went beyond the Bronzino and Pontormo paintings on the textiles he received, which he filtered through a neon-hued patina and arranged in patchwork on full skirts, trucker jackets and silk shirts.

Collection Gallery 27 Photos
Arthur Arbesser RTW Fall 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Fall 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

He also channeled painters’ preparatory palettes in faded brushstrokes on fluid pencil skirts matched with knitwear bearing carpet patterns, while colorful Renaissance church windows informed harlequinesque checks on fuzzy pullovers, knitwear bralettes and pajama pants. Everything came accessorized with ceramic jewelry developed with his designer friend Davide Da Ros of Cielo Studio Milano, which recalled early Marni accessories that the fashion pack obsessed over.

Arbesser’s charming artistic touch has been his strength and deserves more credit.

Arthur Arbesser RTW Fall 2022 27 Photos
Arthur Arbesser RTW Fall 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Fall 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Fall 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Fall 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Fall 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Fall 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad