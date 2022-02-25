Bally RTW Fall 2022

As Bally awaits the September debut of the first collection designed by the recently appointed creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor, the Swiss brand presented a sort of palate cleanser that still had a precise identity and that was in sync with its heritage.

Case in point: a beautiful leather jacket with a lining in elastic net in a contrasting burgundy color, playing up Bally’s leather expertise. A light, padded leather belted coat in a champagne color was as soft as can be. The tactile element was strong, as was the unisex mood of the lineup. The twill on a jacket was treated to look and feel like denim and it was worn over leather pants. The camouflage pattern on comfortable recycled nylon jogging pants was reminiscent of melting snow — a reference to the mountain heritage of the brand.

Graphic and architectural shapes marked the collection, as in the origami bag.

Chief executive officer Nicolas Girotto enthused about the arrival of Villaseñor: “a talented multidisciplinary designer who has a true respect for craftsmanship and this is fundamental for Bally. We instantly clicked and he understands the Swiss-ness concept of the brand.”