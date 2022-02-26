Blazé Milano RTW Fall 2022

After two years of leisurewear ruling everybody’s wardrobe, tailoring is back and trending on catwalks in Milan. But at Blazé, it was business as usual.

The pandemic hasn’t tempted Corrada Rodriguez d’Acri, Delfina Pinardi and Sole Torlonia – the three founders behind the brand – to shift their focus away from sartorial staples. It only encouraged to continue to improve fabric quality and experiment with new fits.

Presented for the first time at Casa Cabana, the picturesque Milanese location designed and decorated by Renzo Mongiardino, the brand’s chic fall collection offered different cuts and textures, which often matched the flamboyant location.

Upholstery-inspired patterns, sourced from the archives of Italian textile company Mantero, crawled over velvet boleros and pants, in addition to being splashed on breezy blazer jackets and fluid shirts.

Other go-to options for an injection of cool sophistication included a safari-style shirt jacket, a red velvet suit and a double-breasted herringbone coat rendered in Millennial pink.

This season, the brand also stepped into party zone with sartorial options covered in sequins as well as introduced a genderless design. Could a dedicated men’s line be next? The brand’s signature Smiley pockets would look great on dandy businessmen, too.