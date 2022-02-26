×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci RTW Fall 2022

Beauty

New CEO of L’Oréal USA Named

Business

IPO Seen Valuing L Catterton at $3 Billion to $4 Billion

Blazé Milano RTW Fall 2022

The collection had plenty of tailoring suited for different occasions and offering an instant boost of cool sophistication.

View Gallery 15 Photos
View Gallery 15 Photos
Blazé RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Blazé

After two years of leisurewear ruling everybody’s wardrobe, tailoring is back and trending on catwalks in Milan. But at Blazé, it was business as usual.

The pandemic hasn’t tempted Corrada Rodriguez d’Acri, Delfina Pinardi and Sole Torlonia – the three founders behind the brand – to shift their focus away from sartorial staples. It only encouraged to continue to improve fabric quality and experiment with new fits.

Presented for the first time at Casa Cabana, the picturesque Milanese location designed and decorated by Renzo Mongiardino, the brand’s chic fall collection offered different cuts and textures, which often matched the flamboyant location.

Collection Gallery 15 Photos
Blazé RTW Fall 2022
Blazé RTW Fall 2022
Blazé RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Upholstery-inspired patterns, sourced from the archives of Italian textile company Mantero, crawled over velvet boleros and pants, in addition to being splashed on breezy blazer jackets and fluid shirts.

Other go-to options for an injection of cool sophistication included a safari-style shirt jacket, a red velvet suit and a double-breasted herringbone coat rendered in Millennial pink.

This season, the brand also stepped into party zone with sartorial options covered in sequins as well as introduced a genderless design. Could a dedicated men’s line be next? The brand’s signature Smiley pockets would look great on dandy businessmen, too.

Blazé RTW Fall 2022 15 Photos
Blazé RTW Fall 2022
Blazé RTW Fall 2022
Blazé RTW Fall 2022
Blazé RTW Fall 2022
Blazé RTW Fall 2022
Blazé RTW Fall 2022
Blazé RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad