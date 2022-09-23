×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Max Mara Spring 2023

Fashion

YZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Releases Part Two

Boss RTW Fall 2022

The show was more than the usual extravaganza — it spoke to corporate culture.

View Gallery 66 Photos
View Gallery 66 Photos
Boss RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Boss has spoiled international guests with blockbuster spectacles in recent season, from the event in the Dubai desert to last year’s baseball-themed fest in Milan. 

Yet Thursday night’s extravaganza was a high-voltage event for more reasons than those provided by the expected ingredients such as the stellar cast, the ginormous city arena, the influencer-packed front row, the stunts and an after party.

This event struck a few chords, balancing marketing acumen (the see now, buy now collection was instantly shoppable on TikTok in the U.K and via the website livestream video in the EMEA region), “credibility” as Miah Sullivan, Boss’s senior vice president of global marketing and brand communications, put it, and social  relevance.

Fashion goes first. Let’s get it out of the way early. Boss lived up to the expectations of nostalgic viewers craving for an updated return of the power suit that the brand helped establish back in the day, here blended with moto-style.

Marco Falcioni, the new senior vice president of creative direction, had 1992 Boss ads glued to his moodboard. How to make the return of that power garment memorable? Enter Naomi Campbell, who opened the show as confident as ever in a broad-shouldered overcoat thrown over a liquid looking pantsuit, and Future wrapping up the 60-plus look parade in a fluid all-black tuxedo.

All that happened in between was the real juice.

As models strut down the runway, if it were not for the rumbles of their engines, viewers would have hardly noticed biker stunts doing acrobatic tricks.

Look 39, a sexy silk bra and high-slit skirt was sported by Latecia, a plus-size model. Veronica Plebani, look 16, a Paralympic athlete, looked cool wrapped in a one-sleeved ribbed knit frock. Iraqi TV host and disability activist Zainab Al-Eqabi donned a military-inflected oversize trenchcoat combining camel and black, the label’s post-rebranding color codes.

“They are all people who are very close to the brand,” Sullivan said backstage. “Diversity has been a real motivator of brand energy in the last year,” she said.

“This is the way,” echoed Falcioni. “To be powerful you don’t need to be harsh,” he said.

Before leaving the venue, Chella Man, a transgender and deaf artist, director and curator dreaming of a modeling career, swung by the two executives and showed on their phone a heartfelt thank you note. Both were almost tear-eyed.

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Hot Summer Bags

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Naomi, Fortune and a Diverse Cast

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad