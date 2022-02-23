Del Core RTW Fall 2022

Don’t expect hum drum at Del Core.

Starting from what could be conceived as an unlikely inspiration — a moth that landed on Daniel Del Core’s front while he was taking a walk in a park — turned into stunning, colorful motifs on a series of arresting gowns and short dresses — and even a onesie.

“I didn’t know what animal it was, but I noticed a beautiful drawing on its wings and and I started reading about it,” said the designer, even citing its entomological name, Daphnis nerii. “It’s different from a butterfly, it’s a nocturnal animal, it has more sex appeal.” And, in fact, his designs were edgy and his take on nature was more sensual than romantic.

Del Core’s favorite color is green and he imagined “a surreal garden” at the Bocconi University, covering the walls and a series of rusty sculptures with green cloth. The designer turned the cocooning shapes into precious couture-like gowns with motifs inspired by the wings of moths in beautiful combinations of green, yellow and pink among other colors.

A short gold dress with a wing-like construction came in gold. After all, the word chrysalis in ancient Greek means gold, he pointed out, so this was a natural choice for the designer. He expertly draped, pleated and ruched the fabrics and completed many looks with flowing balloon sleeves.

While the gowns stole the show, Del Core also showed his tailoring prowess, introducing sartorial denim pieces, and a great black trenchcoat or a pantsuit jazzed up by the insertion of garters.

This is only his third runway show, but he’s already left a mark with a precise point of view and plenty of imagination.