Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2022

“Back to Source” and “Soul Talk” were the mottos standing out in the focused lineup Dhruv Kapoor presented for fall.

The Indian designer, who has a penchant for injecting a spiritual element into his fashion, used the two slogans in a series of poster-like prints to telegraph people’s reunion with their source of energy and evoke the concept of telepathy, respectively.

While these references seemed too abstract, there was nothing intangible in his bold collection rich in ‘70s-inspired patterns, including one rendering the designer’s surname in a psychedelic font and allover covering quilted jackets and roomy cargo pants.

Elsewhere, scaled-up floral motifs and embroideries popped on denim separates and oversized blazer jackets, while wallpaper-like patches jazzed up sartorial long coats.

With its quirky and youthful vibe, the collection spoke loud and clear. There’s no need for telepathy, after all.