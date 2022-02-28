×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: February 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani RTW Fall 2022

Business

Italy’s Luxury Industry Denies Seeking Russian Sanction Exemptions

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Dries Van Noten Dives Into Fragrance, Beauty

Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2022

A quirky and youthful verve ran through the focused collection.

View Gallery 25 Photos
View Gallery 25 Photos
Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Dhruv Kapoor

“Back to Source” and “Soul Talk” were the mottos standing out in the focused lineup Dhruv Kapoor presented for fall.

The Indian designer, who has a penchant for injecting a spiritual element into his fashion, used the two slogans in a series of poster-like prints to telegraph people’s reunion with their source of energy and evoke the concept of telepathy, respectively.

While these references seemed too abstract, there was nothing intangible in his bold collection rich in ‘70s-inspired patterns, including one rendering the designer’s surname in a psychedelic font and allover covering quilted jackets and roomy cargo pants.

Collection Gallery 25 Photos
Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2022
Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2022
Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Elsewhere, scaled-up floral motifs and embroideries popped on denim separates and oversized blazer jackets, while wallpaper-like patches jazzed up sartorial long coats.

With its quirky and youthful vibe, the collection spoke loud and clear. There’s no need for telepathy, after all.

Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2022 25 Photos
Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2022
Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2022
Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2022
Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2022
Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2022
Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2022
Dhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad