Dsquared2 RTW Fall 2022

“No rules — we’ve had enough rules for too long. Freedom!” said Dan Caten after the Dsquared2 show, summarizing the mood of the fall collection.

In sync with the male offering unveiled last month, the women’s lineup embraced a traveling theme that hinged on layering and a marriage of vibrant patterns and rich textures. But it turns out the Dsquared2 woman travels more lightly than her fellow mate.

The Catens breathed a sense of ease in the eclectic looks, which somehow appeared more linear and simplified compared to recent efforts. Is this the twins’ first step into an uncharted land?

“It’s a new energy — it’s young, it’s modern,” said Dean Caten, defining the muse of the season as a bohemian traveler.

The new vibe was set with a cool show opener that had a fluid skirt mixing prints and tulle worn over baggy denim pants and paired with a striped knit. Layered yes, but also easy-breezy.

As the lineup progressed, the designers splashed graphic patterns on silk dresses and embroidered mini pompoms on tulle frocks; mixed denim separates with tartan kilts in different lengths and hues; cut velvet pants in loose shapes and elongated the silhouettes of colorful cardigans, and knit dresses to convey a laid-back attitude. Great shearling aviator jackets, puffers in different proportions and blankets in checkered motifs offered a sense of protection without weighing down the nonchalant designs.

The color palette of earthy tones and pastel-hued accents contributed to the relaxed appeal of the collection, which refreshingly traded Dsquared2’s usual boldness for harmony, still irradiating a positive and youthful energy.