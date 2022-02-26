×
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 26, 2022

Gucci RTW Fall 2022

New CEO of L’Oréal USA Named

IPO Seen Valuing L Catterton at $3 Billion to $4 Billion

Ermanno Scervino RTW Fall 2022

Ermanno Scervino, ever the romantic designer, yielded to sensuality in his fall 2022 collection.

Ermanno Scervio RTW Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Women want to look sexy — we got the message. Even Ermanno Scervino, ever the romantic designer, yielded to the provocative trend sweeping Milan, serving up bare legs and shoulders for his fall collection, which unfurled by color story.

Buttery white came first in heart-shaped bustier dresses bearing laser-cut motifs. See-through slipdresses covered in sequins left little to the imagination and high-waisted tailoring came with bandeau tops. The show closed with all-black looks, some mischievousness, as in sinuous lace dresses over same-pattern leggings and velvet minidresses with floral appliqué framing the bosom.

In between were plum, fuchsia and emerald green numbers, including edgy rib knit hooded cardigans-slash-wrap dresses and slipdresses trimmed in lace worn under oversize biker jackets, in which the designer’s tempered his craftsmanship exuberance.

Aside from the exquisite embroideries, this collection was hardly true to the designer’s creative lexicon. Chasing trends? He shouldn’t, especially with such a heavy hand.

