Etro RTW Fall 2022

Veronica Etro remixed the house’s codes to offer a fresh medley of cozy textures and vibrant patterns.

Volume up for the Etro remix!

A groovy show and mash-up of music hits of the ‘80s and ‘90s framed the lively collection Veronica Etro presented for fall, which took the brand’s codes, broke them apart and reshuffled them to serve up a fresh medley rich in cozy textures and vibrant patterns.

In her quest to reinterpret the house’s heritage, the creative director zoomed in on paisley, which she blew up into big to maxi proportions — to the point that it almost evoked an animal pattern in a beautiful shearling jacket; she vivisected archival designs to create new motifs with their parts — such as a botanical theme replicated in a series of breezy dresses — and rendered tapestry textures in monochrome versions.

These were mixed in different combinations, while the designer maintained the relaxed attitude by strongly hinging the collection on knitwear. Favoring elongated silhouettes, Etro sent down the runway crochet dresses with cutouts and long skirts with fringed trimmings, as well as a colorful patchwork look made of deadstock fabric.

The tactile feel added to the crafty vibe and was also seen in braided details and sequined embellishments. Cue a tank top and pants crocheted in sequins that stole the show.

The artisanal spirit informed accessories, too, encompassing hammered Pegasus logo-shaped jewels and bags with swishing hand-knotted fringe.

Etro also filtered her vision through tailoring — charming when rendered in burgundy or peacock blue velvet suits — as well as more dressed-up options, such as jersey dresses covered in gleaming metallic plaques.

These all showed the versatility of the brand, proving there are different beats booming in its fashions.

