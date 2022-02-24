Fabiana Filippi RTW Fall 2022

Fabiana Filippi dresses women looking for discreet and sober elegance.

As knitwear — its forte — is having momentum, spurred by the pandemic-induced loungewear trend and women’s desire for body-hugging fashion, the brand experimented with on trend, friskier propositions.

Cue rib-knit strapless dresses in zingy lime and buttery white turtleneck frocks, which brimmed with an expected youthful vibe for the brand. It also resonated in a crocheted sweater embellished with recycled Marabou feathers and bomber jacket and pleated skirt combos covered in micro sequins.

A recurring element throughout the lineup, capes came in double cashmere and blends with silks on floor-sweeping styles worn over neat strapless dresses crafted from the same cozy wool or as sophisticated shearlings for more quotidian looks.

According to co-chief executive officer Mario Filippi Coccetta, the pandemic didn’t dent consumers’ confidence and the brand is rewarding its globe-trotting international customers with more investments in creativity and sustainability. For fall, the brand is introducing a stronger handbag and footwear collection designed by accessories veteran Diego Dolcini and it’s dropping its Terra capsule made of naturally dyed organic cashmere.