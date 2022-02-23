×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Chiara Ferragni on the Power of Influence and Making a Difference

Bottega Veneta’s CEO Maps Out Strategies as Brand Returns to MFW

Louis Vuitton Doubles Down on Exotic Skins With New Workshops

Giada RTW Fall 2022

Gabriele Colangelo for fall evolved his sophisticated long and lean silhouette for Giada with a more sensuous touch.

Gabriele Colangelo has developed a specific style for Giada and a sophisticated long and lean silhouette, which he evolved for fall with a more sensuous touch — seen in the plunging necklines on the back of models, and also in a revealing take on jackets with square necklines that were worn as short dresses.

Backstage, the designer emphasized the themes of fragility and strength, “as a flower that grows among the rocks, that has the strength to survive but is also delicate, as is the Giada woman.”

This contrast was reflected in a beautiful floral motif — almost sketched or a “dream-like” impression said the designer — on a structured coat with a severe and sharp cut.

While the looks were mainly monochrome, there was another pattern — a series of brushstrokes that the designer said were inspired by a horn. Horn elements also embellished necklaces and earrings. The connection with nature, Nordic moods and volcanic landscapes was telegraphed by the color palette, which ranged from ice to mineral blue, burnt red or amber.

Colangelo’s dresses have a second life on the runway, as their asymmetric cuts — at times with pleats peeping out from slits — are enhanced by movement.

Fabrics such as cashmere, wool, organza and silk contributed to the preciousness of the collection.

