Kiton RTW Fall 2022

You can expect precious fabrics and impeccable craftsmanship from Kiton, and for fall, the brand did not disappoint with a luxurious collection.

Maria Giovanna Paone took a bolder step this season with interesting combinations of Prince-of-Wales patterns in different sizes and colors and with layering of cashmere coats over vests in the same fabric.

Kiton’s signature double-breasted jacket, with hand-stitched eyelets and silk lining, was a must-have, and reflected the brand’s sartorial expertise, drawing from its men’s tailoring.

The color palette was sophisticated, from a soft sage to a pastel apricot.

Volumes were soft, and coats often came belted; the reversible cashmere coat in two colors was as precious as can be.

Paone offered chemisier dresses in pure silk that looked comfortable yet sleek, and long silk siren skirts worn under cozy braided knits. Party dresses came with crystal-embellished cuff links. Crystals also adorned the K logo on pretty evening bags in strong colors.