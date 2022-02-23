Krizia RTW Fall 2022

Antonio D’Anna continues to show his ability to reinterpret Krizia’s codes in a contemporary way, which has the potential to attract new generations to the heritage brand.

For fall, he reworked the linear graphic of pleats in wavy patterns that doubled on lilac wool suits and baby blue coats to create texturized surfaces. Pleated techniques also were used on Millennial-friendly column dresses and cropped tops, as well as party-ready frocks to mimic draped effects.

For a more laid-back look, Krizia’s signature animal motifs were translated into maxi cutouts on oversize knits, which were paired with baggy pants to channel a cool, urban vibe.

A juxtaposition of raw, natural fabrics and industrial details ran through the lineup, with metal buttons punctuating soft alpaca and wool bouclé coats or embellishing body-hugging ribbed knits.

While this focused collection had a sense of ease and sophistication, D’Anna didn’t forget to add an eccentric touch via fancy accessories, which could easily earn the Krizia woman plenty of likes on Instagram, too.