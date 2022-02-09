Mantù RTW Fall 2022

It spells Mantù, and it reads as a versatile and elevated daily wardrobe for women on the go.

The in-house brand of Italian manufacturing company Castor restated its mission of meeting modern women’s demands with a fall collection that struck the balance between pragmatic functionality and a polished, timeless aesthetic.

The design team refreshed the subdued appeal of the brand with bolder incursions via padded outerwear in shiny textures, which oozed an urban yet chic vibe.

These added to Mantù’s sartorial expertise, which shined in a series of sharp coats rendered in charming lilac, peony pink and sky blue shades, as well as in mannish, oversize blazer jackets, which were paired with sweeping flared pants with slits or more classic options cropped at the ankle.

While ribbed knit tops and skirts, off-shoulder dresses and feminine frocks cut in flattering silhouettes offset the masculine styles, the brand also expanded into eveningwear introducing an eccentric touch in minimal looks, including hand-stitched crystals on dresses and fluid pajama sets.

Committed to offering women wearable options for different occasions, Mantù delivered another commercially savvy collection of sophisticated essentials.