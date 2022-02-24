Marco de Vincenzo RTW Fall 2022

Overproduction and consumption are a no-go for Marco De Vincenzo, who after a two-year hiatus was back with a fall collection that’s all about giving up manufacturing and instead breathing new life into pre-loved fashion he scouted at thrift stores over the past years.

His discerning eye for vintage with a flair had him hunt for well-preserved basics from the ‘60s and ‘70s — think exquisite fabrics, neat lines and no embellishments in sight.

Often toying with his ladylike lexicon, he used clothing as a canvas to which he added his frisky spin. Impeccably cut ’60s A-line coats and fitted blazers were punctuated with spiky studs that exuded a punkish vibe, while gauzed knit nightgowns were turned into sinuous slipdresses.

De Vincenzo embraced the DIY approach with gusto, becoming even more experimental with fabric and clothing manipulation. He shrank and cropped skirt suit blazers by folding the lower part and exposed some flesh via cutouts punctuated with grommets at the hips. Sparkly sequins covered floral dresses of the kind you’d find in some attic-secluded trunks; miniskirts were turned into crop tops, and tiny crystals vertically dotted knit separates.

“You can be sustainable without giving up creativity, even extreme fantasy,” De Vincenzo said during a walk-through.

Without explanation, one couldn’t really tell if these was brand new or vintage fashions — either way they looked great.