×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chiara Ferragni on the Power of Influence and Making a Difference

Business

Bottega Veneta’s CEO Maps Out Strategies as Brand Returns to MFW

Business

Louis Vuitton Doubles Down on Exotic Skins With New Workshops

Marco Rambaldi RTW Fall 2022

Inclusivity came first at Marco Rambaldi's fall 2022 show, supported by Valentino.

View Gallery 48 Photos
View Gallery 48 Photos
Marco Rambaldi RTW Fall 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Talk about statements: Marco Rambaldi, a young talent on the Milan scene, went all-in with his thought-provoking parade for fall, sending a poignant message about inclusivity — or the industry’s lack thereof.

Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli sat front row — Rambaldi is the first designer to be supported by the house as part of its mentorship program. “I think fashion is and should be political — if it isn’t, it’s just clothes and I don’t care,” Piccioli said post show.

Collection Gallery 48 Photos
Marco Rambaldi RTW Fall 2022
Marco Rambaldi RTW Fall 2022
Marco Rambaldi RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Indeed Rambaldi’s runway was charged with a political undercurrent. Queer types, body-diverse models, people of different origins, skin colors and of all ages tread the runway, each with a strong and peculiar attitude. You could spy the shy girl at her runway debut and the braggart who knows how to entertain an audience.

The models — and their acting gestures — were so captivating that fashion almost took a back seat. Granny-chic knitwear appeared in miniskirts with side slits, crop tops, long johns and trailing robe coats, often crocheted, fully fashioned and flanked by see-through slipdresses bearing erotic comic strip prints. They were the kind of fashion today’s TikTok kids obsessed with the Aughts want.

Marco Rambaldi RTW Fall 2022 48 Photos
Marco Rambaldi RTW Fall 2022
Marco Rambaldi RTW Fall 2022
Marco Rambaldi RTW Fall 2022
Marco Rambaldi RTW Fall 2022
Marco Rambaldi RTW Fall 2022
Marco Rambaldi RTW Fall 2022
Marco Rambaldi RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

A young guy gestured provocatively to the audience, spurring a collective jolt. That discomforting feeling was exactly the point: The industry’s lack of diversity should have everyone flinch as much as this show did.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad