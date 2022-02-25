×
Massimo Alba RTW Fall 2022

The designer offered “emotional comfort” with his effortless chic collection rendered in a mood-boosting color palette.

Massimo Alba RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Massimo Alba

Massimo Alba’s fashion has always defied trends.

The brand doesn’t follow the hectic rotation of silhouettes and fits or seek to offer the hot print of the season. It roots solely on emotions — often inspired by nature — with the goal of eliciting feel-good moments with its effortless separates and mood-boosting palette.

His fall effort continued the tradition, delivering understated luxury through everyday essentials. Checkered coats, velvet blazer jackets with a lived-in feel, soft cashmere sweaters and relaxed corduroy pants were filtered through his signature prism, resulting in charming combinations of magenta, Saffron yellow, tangerine and teal.

His delicate fashion approach also informed the floral motifs he designed for the prints splashed on silk shirts and unfussy dresses with ruffles, which give a vintage flair to some looks.

“It’s all about channeling emotional comfort…to embrace a more sentimental attitude toward life, which doesn’t mean romantic but gentle,” Alba said.

An inclination much needed these days.

