MM6 Maison Margiela Women’s and Men’s Fall 2022

It’s worrisome when you walk into a fashion show venue and discover a flashlight placed on every seat. DIY lighting! More clothes to try and decipher in the dark!

Thankfully, the design team at MM6 Maison Margiela did not have any new concepts for the audience to untangle, but rather “a collection that revels in the unsung beauty of dressing as we see it pass by on our streets,” according to the collection notes, which failed to mention “at night.”

No matter: The handsome and generous tailoring was discernible as male and female models zigzagged between bleachers through pools of light, their double-breasted topcoats and peacoats occasionally sleeveless and usually black or dark green, but sometimes peach or mauve. The soft colors were a surprise amidst this tough-minded collection, full of leather jackets and blousons with long, multiple zips; tops and pants bearing branded messages via metal studs or spray-painted tags, and long nylon parkas further elongated with matching skirts.

Generous shapes prevailed, including terrific oversized shirt jackets, but occasionally a perfecto look had the back scooped out, or it was simply an apron.

A snakeskin print appears to have been worked into denim jackets and jeans, which looked cool and almost realistic — until the punchline arrived in the form of a plush toy python repurposed as a shrug.

The show also debuted a collaboration with French outdoor brand Salomon on colorful sneakers and trail-running shoes.