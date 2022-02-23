×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chiara Ferragni on the Power of Influence and Making a Difference

Business

Bottega Veneta’s CEO Maps Out Strategies as Brand Returns to MFW

Business

Louis Vuitton Doubles Down on Exotic Skins With New Workshops

No. 21 RTW Fall 2022

A great focus on tailoring and glitzy embellishments served Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s mission to go “back to classics” in this strong and appealing collection.

View Gallery 40 Photos
View Gallery 40 Photos
N21 RTW Fall 2022 Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

A rebellious spirit, a great focus on tailoring and glitzy embellishments contributed to the appealing collection Alessandro Dell’Acqua delivered for fall — one of his strongest of pandemic memory.

The designer said he wanted to go “back to classics,” but he shied away from convention as he revisited sartorial and feminine tropes, mixing style codes and eras.

Coats and jackets were beautifully reworked with corsetry to emphasize the proportions of shoulders and waist, whether rendered in mannish tweeds or leather. In an edgier turn, Dell’Acqua slashed deep slits on long skirts, which were paired with sensual bodysuits or boxy shirts and knits splashed with Hawaiian prints.

Collection Gallery 40 Photos
No. 21 RTW Fall 2022
No. 21 RTW Fall 2022
No. 21 RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Sequins in different sizes covered eye-catching bias-cut dresses that swooshed as the models advanced. Offered in black, dark green and Champagne shades, these silhouettes worked wonders in shorter lengths or asymmetric tops, too.

The designer’s own classics shone, including knitwear ranging from see-through mohair sweaters to fluffy white cardigans.

With all its masculine-feminine duality and ’90s and punk influences, the lineup is sure to charm Dell’Acqua’s aficionados as well as a new audience seeking classics for nowadays.

No. 21 RTW Fall 2022 40 Photos
No. 21 RTW Fall 2022
No. 21 RTW Fall 2022
No. 21 RTW Fall 2022
No. 21 RTW Fall 2022
No. 21 RTW Fall 2022
No. 21 RTW Fall 2022
No. 21 RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad