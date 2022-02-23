No. 21 RTW Fall 2022

A rebellious spirit, a great focus on tailoring and glitzy embellishments contributed to the appealing collection Alessandro Dell’Acqua delivered for fall — one of his strongest of pandemic memory.

The designer said he wanted to go “back to classics,” but he shied away from convention as he revisited sartorial and feminine tropes, mixing style codes and eras.

Coats and jackets were beautifully reworked with corsetry to emphasize the proportions of shoulders and waist, whether rendered in mannish tweeds or leather. In an edgier turn, Dell’Acqua slashed deep slits on long skirts, which were paired with sensual bodysuits or boxy shirts and knits splashed with Hawaiian prints.

Sequins in different sizes covered eye-catching bias-cut dresses that swooshed as the models advanced. Offered in black, dark green and Champagne shades, these silhouettes worked wonders in shorter lengths or asymmetric tops, too.

The designer’s own classics shone, including knitwear ranging from see-through mohair sweaters to fluffy white cardigans.

With all its masculine-feminine duality and ’90s and punk influences, the lineup is sure to charm Dell’Acqua’s aficionados as well as a new audience seeking classics for nowadays.