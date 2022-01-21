Plan C RTW Fall 2022

Protection and functionality were at the core of the chic collection Carolina Castiglioni developed for fall. Continuing to evolve and expand the Plan C wardrobe, the brand’s creative director put outerwear in the spotlight, working with different textures to elevate uncomplicated silhouettes.

Quilted and padded outerwear had contrasting inserts in wool cloth or mannish checkered fabrics as well as detachable details that increased their versatility, while coats were splashed with a dark, floral print or cut from a special textile to create a liquid effect.

More sartorial options included tailored coats with a preppy feel and a tobacco cape with black inserts and knitted collar that was paired with matching Bermuda shorts.

The outdoor vibe also influenced quilted jackets and full skirts cinched with a drawstring, which were rendered in bold solid tones, while lively floral patterns conveyed a mix of femininity and grit.

A dash of eccentricity was introduced via maxi sequins adorning the hems of coats and skirts, as well as micro versions covering a frock in a striped motif. These elements added to subtler tweaks that spiced up wardrobe staples with the brand’s signature quirkiness, as seen in the structure of a skirt that combined pleats and folds.

Such details further telegraphed Castiglioni’s ability to add a touch of unpredictability to even the simplest silhouettes. Combined with her color sensibility — a trait that runs throughout the Castiglioni family — this enables her to deliver unfussy clothes that transcend seasons.