Ports 1961 RTW Fall 2022

“A new generation of self-expression” and the brand’s classics intertwined in the cool collection Karl Templer conjured for fall.

Ports 1961 RTW Fall 2022 Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

In a strong and sleek collection, Ports 1961 artistic director Karl Templer put a fresh spin on wardrobe classics.

“An idea of a new generation of self-expression” inspired his approach, sparking the youthful vibe that ran through the lineup.

For example, Templer reinvigorated sartorial tropes with corseted tailoring – checking the box of a big trend in Milan – pairing it with frilled skater skirts that swooshed over models’ chunky boots.

Playing with contrasting textures and balancing masculine and feminine elements, he gentled tailored looks with Victorian-inspired shirt collars, or alternated them with lovely short dresses with frills and diaphanous frocks in longer lengths. As a counterpoint, he introduced denim jackets with sliced sleeves and functional puffers, both punctuated by military passementerie.

As Templer let his creativity travel between cities, he mixed the colllection’s irreverent British attitude with a touch of French flair. Cue the cool Breton striped sweaters and knit dresses that enhanced the lineup’s graphic quality.

“It is no longer localized, it is global so you can interpret it how you want,” said Templer about his fashions and the cross-pollination of references. Certainly the series of oversized chunky knits with thick braid motifs have a universal appeal: they were the most covetable pieces in this smart and wearable collection.

