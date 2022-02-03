Sara Battaglia RTW Fall 2022

Sara Battaglia dubbed the bold collection she concocted for fall “Out of Memory,” a title intended to evoke the out-of-order status computers — but also humans — can reach when processing “too many pieces of information every day, multiple times a day,” the designer said.

This can be true when it comes to fashion, too. The collection exhibited a clash of style inputs with its mix of sartorial flamboyance, sparkling accents, sportswear inflections and flashy colorblocking. Not everything functioned perfectly — including some cutouts on tops and a blazer that were too gimmicky — but Battaglia’s sophisticated and feminine volumes still worked wonders. Cue a statement cape and minidress, both covered in embroideries and feathers, as well as a series of quilted coats in popping solid colors that gave an urban twist to couture proportions.

Tailoring was revisited with drawstring details and puffy sleeves to inject a youthful charm to blazers. To be sure, the whole lineup had a girly exuberance and Gen Z-friendly vibe that will extend Battaglia’s reach beyond her glamorous Millennial audience.

Not coincidentally, the designer christened the accessories of the season “Euphoria.” These included sculptured wedges and geometric bags, which represent the designer’s key category. Not only did she launch her brand with handbags, but she’s beginning the next chapter of the label with them, crafting the new lineup from sustainable materials in partnership with Limonta.

The designer said this was just the first step of a new journey, which will continue with the introduction of recycled materials in apparel as well, starting from the next collection — a step that is right for the times.