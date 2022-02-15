×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2022

Fashion

Manny Chirico Invests in Tommy John, Joins Board

Fashion

Ralph Lauren Plans to Show His Fall 2022 Collections in March

Aknvas RTW Fall 2022

It's time to dance at Aknvas.

View Gallery 48 Photos
View Gallery 48 Photos
Aknvas RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Aknvas

It’s a party this season at Aknvas. Christian Juul Nielsen showed his work in a club-like atmosphere featuring five local New York City models and a live DJ performance by Mona Matsuoka. It was the ideal backdrop for his colorful and tactile work and, adding an extra dose of cool, he shot his fall women’s collection on model Sasha Pivovarova; her images played on screen as the crowd bopped to the music. Who doesn’t want dance a bit these days?

The look: Colorful and textured plays on proportion with technical sporty accents and a focus on craft.

Collection Gallery 48 Photos
Aknvas RTW Fall 2022
Aknvas RTW Fall 2022
Aknvas RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Quote of note: “Creating couture shapes by gathering chords,” he said of the shape and accent combination found throughout his work.

Key pieces: Nylon yarn luxe knits (lighter and more technical), more puffer coats, oversize coats, vegan leather dress, bell-bottom pants, looser blazers, cotton-nylon dresses, macramé belts. For the boys (or whomever): oversize knits; quilted, Neoprene separates; bright cargo pants.

Takeaway: Women, men or unisex, Aknvas has interesting ideas on a modern wardrobe that have a decidedly Scandinavian vibe, sporty accents and lots of detail. Juul Nielsen, who self funds his brand, offers a lot of bang for one’s buck with pieces that look expensive and well designed.

Aknvas RTW Fall 2022 48 Photos
Aknvas RTW Fall 2022
Aknvas RTW Fall 2022
Aknvas RTW Fall 2022
Aknvas RTW Fall 2022
Aknvas RTW Fall 2022
Aknvas RTW Fall 2022
Aknvas RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad