Aknvas RTW Fall 2022

It’s a party this season at Aknvas. Christian Juul Nielsen showed his work in a club-like atmosphere featuring five local New York City models and a live DJ performance by Mona Matsuoka. It was the ideal backdrop for his colorful and tactile work and, adding an extra dose of cool, he shot his fall women’s collection on model Sasha Pivovarova; her images played on screen as the crowd bopped to the music. Who doesn’t want dance a bit these days?

The look: Colorful and textured plays on proportion with technical sporty accents and a focus on craft.

Quote of note: “Creating couture shapes by gathering chords,” he said of the shape and accent combination found throughout his work.

Key pieces: Nylon yarn luxe knits (lighter and more technical), more puffer coats, oversize coats, vegan leather dress, bell-bottom pants, looser blazers, cotton-nylon dresses, macramé belts. For the boys (or whomever): oversize knits; quilted, Neoprene separates; bright cargo pants.

Takeaway: Women, men or unisex, Aknvas has interesting ideas on a modern wardrobe that have a decidedly Scandinavian vibe, sporty accents and lots of detail. Juul Nielsen, who self funds his brand, offers a lot of bang for one’s buck with pieces that look expensive and well designed.