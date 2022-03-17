×
Thursday's Digital Daily: March 17, 2022

Beauty

La Prairie Group Names New CEO

Business

Warby Parker Continues to Gain Share, Search for Profits

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Rent the Runway Wants to ‘Set the Standard for Sustainable Fashion’

Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Fall 2022

Alonso Rojas successfully melded sex appeal and '90s nostalgia into thoughtful styles.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Alejandra Alonso Rojas

On Wednesday afternoon, designer Alejandra Alonso Rojas hosted an intimate show of her colorful and texturally rich fall collection at South Street’s Cipriani Casa. Show notes placed at each seat dedicated the collection and event to the Ukrainian people — specifically those within her team — and noted that a percentage of sales from the season’s total sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen, which serves fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home, as well as to those who remain in the country.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Fall 2022
Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Fall 2022
Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Fall 2022
“It was a very special collection and I wanted to show it in a very intimate space with everything that is happening. I happen to have a lot of Ukrainian members on my team, so I wanted to honor them,” Alonso Rojas said post-show. 

The fall collection leaned more minimalist than in prior seasons. Alonso Rojas noted she was influenced by ’90s minimalism and the ideas for women to be free, fierce and bold.

The look: Minimalism meets handcraft with a luxe tone.

Quote of note: I was looking for a ’90s minimal vibe and going for the fierce look. For women to be free, fierce and bold — it came together in a very organic way,” Alonso Rojas said.

Key pieces: Nineties-inspired sexy, slinky slipdresses with bustier tops and exposed lacings (paired with up-to-there heeled patent boots); a hand-crochet powder pink gown with floral pattern and hand-dip-dyed effect (and plenty of other stellar hand-knits); zebra-inspired body-hugging dresses and separates, made in collaboration with longtime family friend and Spanish watercolor textile designer Covadonga Jaquete; a hand-dyed taffeta silk multicolored puffer jacket; delicate, crystal trimmed suiting. 

The takeaway: Alonso Rojas successfully melded sex appeal and ’90s nostalgia into thoughtful styles.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

