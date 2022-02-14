×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tailored Trend Makes Inroads at New York Men’s Day

Fashion

Victor Glemaud Wants to Be the Next Big American Fashion Brand

Business

Under Armour Outperforms in Q4, but Supply Chain Woes Continue

Altuzarra RTW Fall 2022

"It was an homage to imagination. I felt this sense of wanderlust and wanting to escape," Altuzarra said of his strong fall collection.

View Gallery 44 Photos
View Gallery 44 Photos
Altuzarra RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Altuzarra

“I’ve been approaching the idea of risk very differently post pandemic, I feel everything I should do now should be the most extreme, most creative version of an idea,” Joseph Altuzarra said backstage following his strong fall collection show. “A lot of the collection this season was about developing craft and this idea of minutiae and things that were made globally with global artisans. For me, the whole story was an homage to imagination. I felt this sense of wanderlust and wanting to escape. I’ve been doing that through books since I haven’t been able to travel. This was my way to escape.”

Collection Gallery 44 Photos
Altuzarra RTW Fall 2022
Altuzarra RTW Fall 2022
Altuzarra RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Fall’s wanderlust and escapist feeling was exhibited through nautical and mythical sea references. A hardback copy of that bane of high school English class, “Moby Dick,” was placed at each showgoer’s seat; his Woolworth Building show setting further played to the theme with its dramatic ceiling featuring sea creatures, small sailboats and fish scale motifs. 

The designer’s fall collection continued spring’s rich bohemian look of the brand’s origins, kicking off with luxe cold-weather styles that played to the theme. Tailored sailor coats with upright shearling lined collars and cropped mariner striped knits were paired with sweeping pleated wool and leather skirts (referencing a kilt the designer made during a jaunt to Edinburgh, Scotland). Fisherman knits had earthy appeal via shibori dye techniques. Atluzarra worked with artisans in Japan on the offering, which felt especially new in contrast to signature ruched and cinched woven renditions. Embroidery work from India and printed wovens from weavers in Africa also pushed the wanderlust bohemian spirit.

Altuzarra RTW Fall 2022 44 Photos
Altuzarra RTW Fall 2022
Altuzarra RTW Fall 2022
Altuzarra RTW Fall 2022
Altuzarra RTW Fall 2022
Altuzarra RTW Fall 2022
Altuzarra RTW Fall 2022
Altuzarra RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Altuzarra further evolved the mythical sea theme with beautifully refined scalloped “fish scale” knit dressing (a cropped cardigan and long skirt, or body-hugging frock) and stellar mermaid-inspired evening wear. His creative risks paid off — you could almost hear the soft crash of ocean waves as the paillette emblazoned looks swished by, ending the show on a glamorous and poetic note.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad