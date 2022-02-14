Area RTW Fall 2022

Putting Area, the label by Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg, in the category of ready-to-wear is hardly fair, since what they are doing is on the level of couture in its demonstration of hundreds of hourslong hand-embellishment.

This season, the designers were able to show off a bit, presenting a dozen new looks at their mirrored Chinatown atelier, where it as possible to really examine the craftsmanship from every angle.

Wow. These are looks in need of a stage, stat.

They were inspired by the history of showgirls, from Josephine Baker to the Rio Carnival, in all their peacockishness, which translated to spectacular show pieces, like a molded minidress with so much crystal feather embroidery, it resembled a brooch for the body.

“Glamour goes deep — people, of course, can appreciate the glitz but there’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears that goes into it, it’s people’s handwork, its fantasy but it’s real,” said Panszczyk, sounding a bit like a new age Bob Mackie.

While the fashion world knows Area for its “hardcore embroideries,” as the designer called them, they also wanted to show they are talented dressmakers this time. So they took inspiration from the sculptures of Jean Arp, in all their curvaceous abstract glory, which influenced the shape of pannier gowns, from classic deep-V Charles James reminiscent, to something more akin to a glittering floral and feather covered fertility totem.

The designers also collaborated with an Italian metal metalworker on winged breast plates and face masks that filtered down into jewelry designs.

Also on the more wearable side, at least by Area standards, was statement denim — feather embroidered cutoffs; slashed, single-leg jeans, and a beautifully tailored cropped jacket with scalloped hem dripping crystal fringe, all of which should be catnip for pop stars.

And for those who have to settle for showgirl and pop star dreams, there was a fabulous white hoodie with a marabou mohawk.