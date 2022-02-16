Ashlyn RTW Fall 2022

“The relentless hunger for newness feeds a cycle of consumption and waste. The quest for more, for the disposable, feeds the prevailing way of fast fashion. Beauty is lost. Artistry is lost. Quality is lost. We must ask ourselves, what is necessary?” designer Ashlynn Park’s fall collection notes read, reflecting her current state of mind.

Until recently, she had been the only patternmaker for her namesake label, which specializes in intricately draped, tailored and sculptural styles rooted in sustainable practices and fabrications. It’s an impressive feat, and Park does it well.

The look: Deconstructed, reworked and intriguing structural takes on ‘90s tailoring and uniforms.

Quote of note: “Milestone points along the way of life, a deliberate return to the happy memories of the ‘90’s: in Tokyo, where she was educated and first employed, and in New York, where she moved in her 20s and discovered her independence. Moments of fun and joy, a time when love triumphed above all,” collection notes read.

Key pieces: Uniform-inspired deconstructed striped wool tailoring (including a pleated ultra miniskirt and strapless top or wide-leg pants) and signature reworked poplin shirting; architectural blazers (one in padded velvet, with lining made from shredded leftover fabrications) with heart-shaped, voluminous sleeves; a draped single-fabric shirt dress (a continuation of her Zero Waste line); body-hugging, draped dresses; a fantastical ‘90s Japanese avant-garde-inspired gown featuring a deconstructed, backward shirt as bodice and exposed crinoline skirt.

The takeaway: Park’s fall designs and ongoing efforts in sustainability proved strong.