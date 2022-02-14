×
Baja East RTW Women and Men Fall 2022

Scott Studenberg offered a Bajawood theme in the collection.

Baja East RTW Fall 2022

After quietly showing pieces to buyers only for spring, Scott Studenberg is ready to tell a bigger story for fall. The designer has been in Los Angeles for four-plus years and his label has firmly placed itself as an L.A. brand, so fall sees him pay homage to his home turf with a Bajawood theme. The celebration begins with a tongue-in-cheek take on the Hollywood sign on a print found throughout the collection on caftans, skirts and tops.

“Every season I celebrate California. I’ve regrouped this season and wanted to come to Hollywood,” he said, explaining that as a kid the iconic sign always stood out to him.

Baja East RTW Fall 2022
Baja East RTW Fall 2022
Baja East RTW Fall 2022
Baja East has sometimes been labeled streetwear due to its relaxed pieces, like its horse-print hoodies and sweats, but Studenberg pushes back on that idea with a collection in buttery soft silks and sumptuous cotton that is a luxe contemporary take on how his customer wants to dress today. There are remixed greatest hits plunked in between new ideas, like a cheeky awards season print on a relaxed pajama suit that would stand out on any Hollywood young starlet.

The men’s offering mirrors the women’s with many of the same pieces shown on a male-identified model. Baja has had a fluidity across the gender line since its inception; as a queer creator Studenberg understands that gender-fluid doesn’t have to mean dystopian sacks in beige.

Baja East RTW Fall 2022
Baja East RTW Fall 2022
Baja East RTW Fall 2022
Baja East RTW Fall 2022
Baja East RTW Fall 2022
Baja East RTW Fall 2022
Baja East RTW Fall 2022
Studenberg proposed a mix of prints, more casual pieces in tie dye — which he does himself — and his take on suiting, silk shirting, swim, light trenchcoats, wide-legged jeans and caftans, all of which he paired with an upcoming collaboration with Superga sneakers. They are pieces that feel easy to wear, elevated and made for a variety of people and shapes. What’s more modern than that?

