BCBG Max Azria RTW Fall 2022

This week, newly appointed creative director Albino Riganello made his fall collection debut for BCBG Max Azria.

“I’m Italian, came to the States in 2003, and worked for many other brands, but this was a dream come true. I always wanted to work at an iconic brand and found Max Azria [to be] a genius. He had a very smart take on this time but was also business-driven, which is something I’ve aspired to coming from an economic background,” Riganello explained, joking he considered his process of joining the label as “speed dating” — he even started designing the fall collection a week prior to officially starting as creative director.

For his debut collection, Riganello wasn’t interested in reinventing the label, but rather reinforcing house codes — colorblocking, pleating — and of course, its feminine spirit. “It’s turning the page, without forgetting what the book name is,” he added.

The look: Sensual femininity through a balance of sportswear and eveningwear; the collection was also said to be influenced by Venice and the Biennale.

Quote of note: “I didn’t want to call this a new vision, because pay respect to what’s been done,” he explained. “I consider this collection an invitation to new and old clients. Come into my home, I’ll cook for you, set you up with nice clothes and hope you come back. People need feminine, beautiful clothes and they will hopefully have them for life.”

Key pieces: Myriad feminine dresses, ranging from fluid day-to-night options to a cutout knit number and a good amount of sequined and feather-adorned sensual party attire; a black pleated leather frock with intarsia lace details; a voluminous red and pale pink color-blocked and pleated tent dress; versatile tailorings, like a plaid vest with removable bolero and matching trousers; footwear, which included feather slippers, slouchy boots and Mary Jane platforms.

The takeaway: “Naturally, my aesthetic really blended with the brand; we were all excited about the opportunity to expand categorically — knitwear, tailoring,” Riganello said. The fall collection was a result of this synergy.