Thursday's Digital Daily: February 17, 2022

Bevza RTW Fall 2022

Fall sees monochromatic dressing with the addition of sustainable textiles.

Bevza RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Bevza

Using the background of a sunny New York City, Ukrainian brand Bevza showed their fall offering at Spring Studios. Svitlana Bevza called it her “love letter” collection and also is diving deeper into sustainable textiles with materials used from either recycled or organic materials: recycled plastic, bamboo and viscose fabric waste.

The look: Monochromatic takes on protection with oversized proportions and cocoon-like shapes.

Quote of note: “The collection is enveloped in a spirit of futuristic nostalgia. We feel nostalgic for lyric intimacy and parthenia nature, seeking for its revival. We want to be a part of a better future.”

Key pieces: Oversized duster coats with a strong outerwear message overall, black slipdress with crisscross cut straps baring skin, asymmetric, mixed-media dresses, a black tank dress with structured hem that ballooned out, tiered Grecian pleated strapless dress.

The takeaway: At a contemporary price point, Bevza offers an approachable take on the oversized and monochromatic narrative, a popular part of urban wardrobing.

