Carolina Herrera RTW Fall 2022

The designer worked his Spanish-accented lineup with renewed precision and graphicism.

Carolina Herrera RTW Fall 2022

It was a sweet treat to start Valentine’s Day with Wes Gordon and Carolina Herrera, the brand’s namesake looking cool as ever in the front row, alongside Oscar-nominated actress Ariana DeBose, influencer Chiara Ferragni, actress Alexandra Daddario and other lovelies turned out in the pink-and-red finery.

For fall, Gordon doubled down on the drama the brand is built on, with a Spanish accent from the very first look — a signature Herrera white shirt in moire with romantic balloon sleeves, over a belted high-waisted pant. Olé!

Gordon wanted to go graphic this season, grounded in black with swaths of color, which was all the more effective against the all-white runway.

Throughout he deployed his trademark elevated-casual approach, turning out black pants with a built-in overskirt worn with a shrunken black cardigan, as an example, as well as more approachable Fauvist floral separates, and sharp denim, including a dark rinse cutout corset dress with high slit.

The designer seemed to work with a renewed precision on eveningwear, seen on the exacting deep décolletage and cupped bodice on a honey of red strapless drop waist gown. A plunging black beaded tassel jumpsuit showed the same rigor.

A set with pink and red sequins nestled between the cashmere rib knit spoke to the goal of the house to make every piece worthy of an occasion. It was also refreshing to see jeweled embroidery on the runway again, on tweed minidresses grounded with over-the-knee boots dotted with bows.

Speaking of bows — they are coming on strong this season (along with corsets); Gordon showed how it was done with a stunning white ballgown embroidered with black lace bows, including one centered perfectly at the bodice.

It all crescendoed in a cloud pattern of tulle — on a corset gown, a red hot bubble minidress, and a blue-and-black polka dot diva coat. “That’s the Herrera client,” said Gordon, who is going into year five at the brand. “I’m lucky I have an atelier that can take the dreams in my head and make them come true.”

Which is a fitting send-off for two of the house’s beloved pattern makers, Miro Hermes and François Bouchet, both of whom are retiring after 22 years and 19 years, respectively, who took bows with Gordon. Cheers to them.

