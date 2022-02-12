×
Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2022

On Friday evening, 102 floors up, designer Christian Cowan debuted an energetic fall fashion show overlooking New York City’s sweeping views.

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2022 George Chinsee/WWD

On Friday evening, 102 floors up, Christian Cowan debuted an energetic show against the backdrop of New York City’s sweeping views. He is the first designer to show in the One World Trade Observatory. Meanwhile, his ready-to-wear expanded on the signature dramatic party fashions his customers desire. 

“My process always comes from that Lower East Side club kid and the lady that lunches, finding that intersection. We’ve gone from party girl to gala girl,” the designer said backstage, also citing Guy Bourdin’s suggestively glamorous images from the ‘80s as an influence.

Cowan’s take on the uptown girl stayed true to his more-is-more brand DNA (a tweed mini skirt set or blazer dress with feather-emblazoned backside); his evening and cocktail party fashions also pushed high-shine and a youthful spirit with loads of sequins, paillettes, crystal and feathered embellishments.

The look: Megawatt party fashions

Quote of note: “The location – I wanted it to be a love letter to New York. I wanted One World Trade Observatory because it’s such a New Yorker thing, but also symbolizes why people love the city in terms of resilience. In terms of the clothes, it’s what customers love from us. We’ve been growing rapidly in sales in terms of the size of our business, so it’s about having more styles for different age categories. We want things that the 15-year-olds to the 75-year old can access“

Key pieces: Shimmering dresses and gowns, ranging from cocktail shakers to full-length frocks with sweeping trains and revealing slits (a silver paillette covered mini stood out amidst the vast, slightly redundant category); an abdomen-revealing, full-skirted black ball gown trimmed in crystals; playful daywear with cheeky pink dog prints; debut knitwear (graphic, zebra printed numbers with ostrich feather accents).

The takeaway: “It’s always f–king fun,” Cowan aptly described his exuberant fall show.

