Cinq á Sept RTW Fall 2022

Cinq á Sept’s Jane Siskin is full of hope and emotion for fall. Like many, she is looking forward as the world reopens once again, thinking about what her customer will want to wear to work, party and just in her daily life. Siskin used the Audrey Hepburn quote, “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow” to guide her.

The look: Feminine shapes — myriad dresses — in bright “emotional” colors and prints with an injection of black and neutrals to round it out.

Quote of note: “Feeling unrestricted in clothing felt important to us,” Siskin said, “and we always do color and pretty.”

Key pieces: Looser suiting with crystal bands at the cuff and down a matching pant; pre-styled accents (a brand trademark) on tops with built-in details like a long-sleeve top under a sweater vest or a sweater dress with bra top built in; feminine outerwear: bright-colored long puffer coats or a structured topcoat with feather trim; a section of velour separates added a tactile feeling, and a mix of fun ideas for evening and cocktails with satin dresses with ruching or sequin sleeveless shapes.

Takeaway: Siskin knows what works and evolves it season after season while staying true to what her customers have come to expect from Cinq á Sept and Tous Les Jours.