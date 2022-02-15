×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2022

Fashion

Manny Chirico Invests in Tommy John, Joins Board

Fashion

Ralph Lauren Plans to Show His Fall 2022 Collections in March

Cinq á Sept RTW Fall 2022

Cinq á Sept's Jane Siskin is full of hope and emotion for fall.

View Gallery 25 Photos
View Gallery 25 Photos
Cinq à Sept RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Cinq à Sept

Cinq á Sept’s Jane Siskin is full of hope and emotion for fall. Like many, she is looking forward as the world reopens once again, thinking about what her customer will want to wear to work, party and just in her daily life. Siskin used the Audrey Hepburn quote, “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow” to guide her.

The look: Feminine shapes — myriad dresses — in bright “emotional” colors and prints with an injection of black and neutrals to round it out.

Quote of note: “Feeling unrestricted in clothing felt important to us,” Siskin said, “and we always do color and pretty.”

Collection Gallery 25 Photos
Cinq à Sept RTW Fall 2022
Cinq à Sept RTW Fall 2022
Cinq à Sept RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Key pieces: Looser suiting with crystal bands at the cuff and down a matching pant; pre-styled accents (a brand trademark) on tops with built-in details like a long-sleeve top under a sweater vest or a sweater dress with bra top built in; feminine outerwear: bright-colored long puffer coats or a structured topcoat with feather trim; a section of velour separates added a tactile feeling, and a mix of fun ideas for evening and cocktails with satin dresses with ruching or sequin sleeveless shapes.

Cinq à Sept RTW Fall 2022 25 Photos
Cinq à Sept RTW Fall 2022
Cinq à Sept RTW Fall 2022
Cinq à Sept RTW Fall 2022
Cinq à Sept RTW Fall 2022
Cinq à Sept RTW Fall 2022
Cinq à Sept RTW Fall 2022
Cinq à Sept RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Takeaway: Siskin knows what works and evolves it season after season while staying true to what her customers have come to expect from Cinq á Sept and Tous Les Jours.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad