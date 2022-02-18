×
Friday's Digital Daily: February 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Claudia Li RTW Fall 2022

Traditional Chinese silhouettes — wrapped dresses, trapezoid sleeves, and high waisted vests— updated on colorful florals and layers.

Claudia Li RTW Fall 2022 Dan Lecca/Courtesy of Claudia Li

Claudia Li paid homage to her Chinese heritage for fall, drawing Inspiration was drawn from films by director Zhang Yi Mo and memories of ancient Chinese bedtime stories that Li’s grandmother told her as a child. The theme played out in her floral prints and a mix of Eastern shapes. A scene from Zhang Yi Mo’s movie “Curse of the Golden Flower,” where the entire palace grounds were covered with chrysanthemums, inspired the prints.

The look: Traditional Chinese silhouettes — wrapped dresses, trapezoid sleeves and high-waisted vests — on colorful florals and layers.

Key pieces: Bell-shaped dresses, shearling floral print coat, intricate knits with straps over a white shirt gave a color-blocked feeling. She paired it will black shorts and brogues. A bright colored floral dress with a subtle manipulation at the waist to create shape, a standout section of red evening style dresses and coats in slightly sheer fabrications, macramé fringe on bags and bibs.

The Takeaway: Li has a delicate touch creating modern, nuanced and charming takes on traditional silhouettes.

