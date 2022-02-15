×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2022

Colin LoCascio RTW Fall 2022

LoCascio puts a happy face on '90s nostalgia for fall.

Colin LoCascio, who has experience working for Marc Jacobs and Adam Selman, launched his namesake contemporary women’s label for fall 2020. His whimsical mesh pieces, fun knits, faux furs and accessories have been worn by Cardi B, Anitta and Lady Gaga.

The look: Art director by day, raver by night.

Quote of note: “I’m leaning into Bridge and Tunnel from the 1980s and ’90s.…I’m from Queens, I’m a fan of Fran Drescher, so it will be quirky but a little more grunge,” the designer said during a preview.

Key pieces: Vegan leather patchwork coat and miniskirt; open-stitch crochet flower cardigan; floral-print tie-front crop top and miniskirt; pasta print denim jacket and faux-fur trimmed mini.

Takeaway: LoCascio puts a happy face on ’90s nostalgia with his elevated pieces. The colorful set and slightly cartoonish flower arrangements by Liz Mydlowski that brought his clothes to life were a delight, proving that it’s possible to have an impactful presentation without spending a fortune.

