Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2022

Business

U.S. Demand, Big-spending Clients Boost Mytheresa Q2 Sales, Profits

Beauty

Third-generation Family Members to Lead Groupe Clarins

Business

Retail Sales Jump as Digital Rush Shows Signs of Easing

Collina Strada RTW Fall 2022

"The Hills" may be over, but now we have "The Collinas."

Collina Strada RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Collina Strada

MTV’s early Aughts hit “The Hills” may be over, but now we have “The Collinas.”

For fall, designer Hillary Taymour and director Charlie Engman made a short film that was a send-up of reality TV, starring Tommy Dorfman, who heads to New York for the opportunity of a lifetime: an internship at Collina Strada.

On her first day of work, she has trouble using a steamer, brings a pastrami sandwich for lunch (“You are eating fear,” her coworker gasps), and uses a disposable cup instead of a eco-friendly water bottle. Hilarity ensues, with Collina’s community of models and supporters playing roles, dressed in the new collection, of course, and “The Hills”‘s Whitney Port even making a cameo.

Collina Strada RTW Fall 2022
Collina Strada RTW Fall 2022
Collina Strada RTW Fall 2022
“We made this to give a little joy,” said Taymour, after pulling an all-nighter to finish, explaining that they made the film in just two days, and filmed some scenes in mere minutes. Would she do another episode? “Ask me tomorrow,” she laughed.

From the cast of characters on screen and in the seats, it’s obvious that Taymour has created an enviable community around her sustainable, joyful print-astic brand.

This season, she offered even more points of entry, with puffer jackets; party dresses with upcycled organza petals (“not feathers, which are gross,” said the animal-loving designer), and punk rock belts with pleated skirts attached. “You can wear them over pants, a dress or with nothing at all.”

Collina Strada RTW Fall 2022
Collina Strada RTW Fall 2022
Collina Strada RTW Fall 2022
Collina Strada RTW Fall 2022
Collina Strada RTW Fall 2022
Collina Strada RTW Fall 2022
Collina Strada RTW Fall 2022
With Collina Strada, one is free to be.

Now that Taymour is in the groove of mixing fashion and entertainment, creating a 3D, playable climate change video game for GucciFest in 2020, and animorphing Jeremy O. Harris, model Aaron Philip and others in a series of videos last year, what will she do next? “A lot of energy went into this and I feel good about that, but now I have to think of the next thing. It’s no pressure at all.”

