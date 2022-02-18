×
Friday's Digital Daily: February 18, 2022

Commission RTW Fall 2022

Fall brought forth Americana influences, the cool Commission way.

Commission RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Commission

“America is a mash-up in itself of so many cultures, it’s a nod to that,” Commission’s Dylan Cao said during a preview of the brand’s fall men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collection. For fall, the Commission designers (made up of Cao, Jin Kay and Huy Luong) wanted to explore elements of American classics from their collective non-American point-of-view growing up in Asia. Ideas largely riffed on Western influences, while peppering in influences from ’90s sportswear and corporate office-meets Ivy League prep.

Furthermore, men’s and women’s ready-to-wear was “morphed harmoniously,” offering plenty of great crossover between the categories. Also important for fall, Cao noted that fabrication is where the brand wanted to keep its classic Commission language — offering crisp shirting with the feel of starched cottons, knits with a washed and felted wool finish, classic menswear herringbone in tailoring and signature silk layers.

The look: Americana, the cool Commission way.

Quote of note: “Spring 2022 was when we set the tone for having a more experimental approach to the collections. With that in mind, we wanted to continue exploring American classics, and I say that quote-unquote, because I think it’s a fun challenge for non-American designers to take that on. We were exploring a variety of things like the American West culture: a bit of cowboy, cross-country motorcycling, a little bit of Goth and harajuku. It’s a mash-up,” said Cao.

Key pieces: Prep-inspired knits and crisp button-downs with slashed details, revealing the skin just so; star-adorned dresses, which served both as an American motif and functional elements of the designs; takes on Western slacks in denim and leather (with large “Rodeo Trophy” belt buckles to match); asymmetric dresses and graphic Ts; roomy topcoats, and tailored separates.

The takeaway: The collection’s versatility continued to be a strong point across categories.

