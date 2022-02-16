×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gabriela Hearst RTW Fall 2022

Fashion

Coming Soon to The Met: Hollywood Directors

Business

Rebecca Minkoff Sold to Sunrise Brands

Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022

A lush colorful story is the fall message and the addition of menswear to round out their offering.

View Gallery 38 Photos
View Gallery 38 Photos
Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Dur Doux

Cynthia and Najla Burt, the mother-daughter duo behind Dur Doux, are doing double duty. They are showing at the Black in Fashion Council Discovery showroom and also mounted a runway show. The fall collection cast its gaze on mosaic art as interpreted through fashion and was called “La Nouvelle Mosaïque.”

The look: A brightly colored, exuberantly textured take on day-to-night dressing for their woman alongside a few tailored pieces for the guys.

Key looks: Prints on velvet, sateen, jersey and knits inspired by contemporary mosaic art, dresses, skirts with fringe, colorful knit sweaters, pants, outerwear and eveningwear, like an iridescent sequined blazer that stood out or a gown in cascading tulle. The duo launched a menswear offering, a collaboration with Washington, D.C.-based menswear designer Andrew Nowell. His style is work-tailored sportswear with an urban edge and a nod to Savile Row.

Collection Gallery 38 Photos
Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022
Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022
Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

The takeaway: Color is the message from the duo, done here in lush fabrications with accents of tailoring, making the label one to watch.

Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022 38 Photos
Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022
Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022
Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022
Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022
Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022
Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022
Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Collection Gallery 39 Photos
Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022
Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022
Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad