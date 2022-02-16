Dur Doux RTW Fall 2022

Cynthia and Najla Burt, the mother-daughter duo behind Dur Doux, are doing double duty. They are showing at the Black in Fashion Council Discovery showroom and also mounted a runway show. The fall collection cast its gaze on mosaic art as interpreted through fashion and was called “La Nouvelle Mosaïque.”

The look: A brightly colored, exuberantly textured take on day-to-night dressing for their woman alongside a few tailored pieces for the guys.

Key looks: Prints on velvet, sateen, jersey and knits inspired by contemporary mosaic art, dresses, skirts with fringe, colorful knit sweaters, pants, outerwear and eveningwear, like an iridescent sequined blazer that stood out or a gown in cascading tulle. The duo launched a menswear offering, a collaboration with Washington, D.C.-based menswear designer Andrew Nowell. His style is work-tailored sportswear with an urban edge and a nod to Savile Row.

The takeaway: Color is the message from the duo, done here in lush fabrications with accents of tailoring, making the label one to watch.