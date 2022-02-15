×
Designer Michelle Ochs delivers modern sexy, slinky, streamlined pieces, but approachable.

Et Ochs RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Et Ochs

Et Ochs is a recent addition to the fashion fold, but designer Michelle Ochs comes with years of experience and knows her customer and what she wants from her.

She crafts pieces based on draping and folding techniques, resulting in razor-cut knits and tactile outerwear made for an urban woman with a busy life — much like the designer herself. Her fall collection started off inspired by the work of artist John Currin, known for his exaggerated proportions, which she channeled as a way to anchor her proportions and neutral color palette

The look: Sleek, technical shapes in a monochrome palette of gray, cream, silver and black.

Quote of note: “We’ve all been on the couch for so long, I wanted to make fall still plush, but sleek,” she said. “It’s a play on hard and soft.”

Key pieces: Draped dresses with a hardware detail; puffer coats lined in wire so they can be manipulated; exaggerated arm shapes on tops; sensual cutouts on dresses; fluid pant shapes; shear overlays on asymmetric pieces; jumpsuits; a robust knit offering, and a super light silver gown that mimics marble.

The takeaway: Modern, sexy and slinky pieces that remain approachable, Michelle Ochs is still one to watch.

