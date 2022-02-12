×
New York Fashion Week Is All About Emerging Talent

CEO Talks: Rodrigo Bazan on Thom Browne’s Growth, Building Womenswear, Loyalty

Pantone Reveals NYFW Fashion Color Trends for Fall 2022

Helmut Lang RTW Fall 2022

For fall, the Helmut Lang Design Studio team smartly infused its brand heritage while paving forward with sleek designs.

Helmut Lang RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Helmut Lang

“We started with the brand’s codex and explored a new way of core dressing, introducing this way of dressing to modern generations,” the Helmut Lang Design Studio team said during a preview of their fall collection, which homed in on new tailoring and utilitarian elements across men’s and women’s ready-to-wear.

The look: Familiar brand ideas, uplifted with a modern, sartorial lens.

Quote of note: “We have been thinking about how beautiful things can also be useful things (or vice versa) and the commonalities between tailoring and utility,” the press notes read.

Key pieces: Across mens and women’s, outerwear proved strong (shearling aviator jackets, reversible vests and utility parkas; leather moto jackets); tailored trousers with extended elastic logo’d waistbands (a nod to exposed underwear); sleek utilitarian layers and new denim styles.

In women’s: soft, slinky Nineties dresses and slip skirts; tailoring (a tuxedo tank top or sheer blouse with sleek trousers, or full leather suit); a bomber mini skirt with exposed zipper hem.

In men’s: a plush gray shirt jacket suit; a crisp black blazer with backpack-like straps across the chest; classic shirting; a dual-layer, sheer cotton t-shirt sweater with subtle logo detail.

The takeaway: Like spring, the Helmut Lang  team smartly infused its brand heritage while pushing forward with sleek designs.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

