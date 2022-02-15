Imitation of Christ RTW Fall 2022

Imitation of Christ has taken the leap into the metaverse. Founder Tara Subkoff said her label was way ahead of the times when it launched in 2000 preaching about climate change, pollution and sustainability, and, 22 years later, the brand is one of the first to host a runway show in the metaverse to live in Decentraland.

The look: Leisurely sportswear for off-duty activities contrasted with elaborate gowns.

Quote of note: Subkoff considers herself to be a “newbie” in the digital space, but sees metaverses like Decentraland, Sandbox and others to be a breeding ground for unbridled creativity among artists. She drew inspiration for this project from her youth perusing stores like Forbidden Planet, reading sci-fi materials and comics with her brother Daniel Subkoff and collaborated with friends Adam Teninbaum, who has worked with Tiffany and Nike, among others, and childhood friend and renowned photographer Lynsey Addario.

Key pieces: The show opens with in a burning forest dystopia, making way for signature IOC styles like short-sleeved hoodies and hooded dresses paired with rosy tights, a corset, or graphic artworks including the coveted Bored Ape Yacht Club. The show transitions to digital couture beginning with an edgy plaid dress, leading to more elaborate gowns and ending with a black gown that erases the burning forest and combusts to be reborn in a natural paradise.

Takeaway: Subkoff covered two bases when it comes to metaverse fashion, producing everyday, casual ready-to-wear and spectacular gowns that consumers may not have worn on a regular basis. Though this collection is comprised of 31 looks, she said around three will make it to Decentraland’s first fashion week on March 24, and the brand’s first collection of NFTs will show at Gabba Gallery for NFT L.A. on March 28.