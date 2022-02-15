Interior RTW Fall 2022

Friends since eighth grade, Jack Miner and Lily Miesmer started their luxury womenswear brand in 2020 and were picked up exclusively their first two seasons by Net-a-porter’s Vanguard program.

Now free agents, they held their first presentation at the Waverly Inn on Tuesday, with models sipping martinis, digging into spaghetti — and nibbling on a Jell-O mold, because the designers are quirky like that.

The look: Dystopian dinner party.

Quote of note: “I love having the clothes in here because I’m a restaurant stan and I believe that restaurants are a key pillar in New York’s resilience, as is fashion. I love that we are bringing both back together,” said Miesmer, sharing her headline for the collection: “Love among the ruins.”

Key pieces: Crinkled gold silk gown with black velvet ribbon ties over open back; black netted dress with hood; chocolate brown sleeping bag coat; camel-hued suit with Richard Haines trompe l’oeil seams and hourglass waist effects; marled knit sweaters.

The takeaway: While it may not have been the best idea to have a first presentation with all the models seated so the clothes were obscured – and in a crowded room full of lit candles (thankfully, no one caught on fire) — the collection was grungy-glam interesting enough to put Interior on the New York Fashion Week map.

Fun fact: Miesmer is Tory Burch’s niece, and counts the designer and Khaite’s Cate Holstein among her mentors.