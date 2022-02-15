×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Coming Soon to The Met: Hollywood Directors

Accessories

Hublot Teams Up With Crypto Start-up Ledger for Limited-Edition Watch

Fashion

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2022

Interior RTW Fall 2022

The collection was grungy-glam interesting enough to put Interior on the New York Fashion Week map.

View Gallery 24 Photos
View Gallery 24 Photos
Interior RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Interior

Friends since eighth grade, Jack Miner and Lily Miesmer started their luxury womenswear brand in 2020 and were picked up exclusively their first two seasons by Net-a-porter’s Vanguard program.

Now free agents, they held their first presentation at the Waverly Inn on Tuesday, with models sipping martinis, digging into spaghetti — and nibbling on a Jell-O mold, because the designers are quirky like that.

The look: Dystopian dinner party.

Quote of note: “I love having the clothes in here because I’m a restaurant stan and I believe that restaurants are a key pillar in New York’s resilience, as is fashion. I love that we are bringing both back together,” said Miesmer, sharing her headline for the collection: “Love among the ruins.”

Collection Gallery 24 Photos
Interior RTW Fall 2022
Interior RTW Fall 2022
Interior RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Key pieces: Crinkled gold silk gown with black velvet ribbon ties over open back; black netted dress with hood; chocolate brown sleeping bag coat; camel-hued suit with Richard Haines trompe l’oeil seams and hourglass waist effects; marled knit sweaters.

The takeaway: While it may not have been the best idea to have a first presentation with all the models seated so the clothes were obscured – and in a crowded room full of lit candles (thankfully, no one caught on fire) — the collection was grungy-glam interesting enough to put Interior on the New York Fashion Week map.

Interior RTW Fall 2022 24 Photos
Interior RTW Fall 2022
Interior RTW Fall 2022
Interior RTW Fall 2022
Interior RTW Fall 2022
Interior RTW Fall 2022
Interior RTW Fall 2022
Interior RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Fun fact: Miesmer is Tory Burch’s niece, and counts the designer and Khaite’s Cate Holstein among her mentors.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad