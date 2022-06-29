Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

For the resort season, designer Johanna Ortiz is sending a message of celebration. Titled Oriana (Latin for sunrise), the collection is one of her strongest as of recent and offers a balance of opulent yet relaxed, easy but sophisticated fashions.

“It’s all about versatile dressing up and dressing down, and it’s a little bit more festive. We’re looking for more celebration at the end of the year, hopefully. We always say celebration — it’s not about celebrating with everything that’s happening in the world, but more about taking emotion and freedom through the designs of the clothes. A model we believe as a company is to bring and celebrate festiveness to women in the world,” she said during an appointment.

In daywear, graphic Peruvian-made knit dressing proved strong, as in the collection’s opening green, brown and black body-hugging keyhole frock. Ortiz also played to her signature versatility, offering artisanal corset belts to reveal or conceal the cutouts on her Colombian Orinoco Moriche Palm Tree and regal Yarumo medicinal tree printed, fluid dresses. Ditto to soft removable sleeves.

To bridge the occasion and daywear seamlessly, Ortiz upped the ante on artisanal handwork, elevating easy cotton and linen dresses with more handwoven raffia accents and trims and finely knotted 3D cords. The looks exuded sensuality and femininity, uplifted by her colorful palette.

“I want people who dress in Johanna Ortiz to look and feel sexy and elegant, but they need to feel comfortable. We’re not going to lose that idea — they need to be transitional and have the ability to be worn for many occasions,” she added. Versatility — without losing special details — certainly held strong within resort.

Furthermore, Ortiz’s statement party looks stole the show, and embraced “the elegance of the 1930s, the exuberance of the ’70s and the edginess of the ’90s.” The festive fashions smartly melded her artisanal DNA, combining raffia accents and feathers with new eco-friendly metallic paillettes on flirty minidresses and matching crop top and miniskirt sets.