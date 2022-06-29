×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Amiri, Rick Owens, Dries, Dior — and Denim — Buyers’ Paris Faves

Fashion

Chanel Price Hike Speculation Causes Online Frenzy in China

Fashion

Ukrainian Designers Carry On Despite the Russian Invasion

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

For the resort season, designer Johanna Ortiz is sending a message of celebration.

View Gallery 47 Photos
View Gallery 47 Photos
Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023 Courtesy of Johanna Ortiz

For the resort season, designer Johanna Ortiz is sending a message of celebration. Titled Oriana (Latin for sunrise), the collection is one of her strongest as of recent and offers a balance of opulent yet relaxed, easy but sophisticated fashions.

“It’s all about versatile dressing up and dressing down, and it’s a little bit more festive. We’re looking for more celebration at the end of the year, hopefully. We always say celebration — it’s not about celebrating with everything that’s happening in the world, but more about taking emotion and freedom through the designs of the clothes. A model we believe as a company is to bring and celebrate festiveness to women in the world,” she said during an appointment. 

In daywear, graphic Peruvian-made knit dressing proved strong, as in the collection’s opening green, brown and black body-hugging keyhole frock. Ortiz also played to her signature versatility, offering artisanal corset belts to reveal or conceal the cutouts on her Colombian Orinoco Moriche Palm Tree and regal Yarumo medicinal tree printed, fluid dresses. Ditto to soft removable sleeves. 

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023 47 Photos
Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023
Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023
Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023
Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023
Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023
Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023
Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023
View Gallery

To bridge the occasion and daywear seamlessly, Ortiz upped the ante on artisanal handwork, elevating easy cotton and linen dresses with more handwoven raffia accents and trims and finely knotted 3D cords. The looks exuded sensuality and femininity, uplifted by her colorful palette.

“I want people who dress in Johanna Ortiz to look and feel sexy and elegant, but they need to feel comfortable. We’re not going to lose that idea — they need to be transitional and have the ability to be worn for many occasions,” she added. Versatility — without losing special details — certainly held strong within resort

Furthermore, Ortiz’s statement party looks stole the show, and embraced “the elegance of the 1930s, the exuberance of the ’70s and the edginess of the ’90s.” The festive fashions smartly melded her artisanal DNA, combining raffia accents and feathers with new eco-friendly metallic paillettes on flirty minidresses and matching crop top and miniskirt sets.

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Johanna Ortiz Resort 2023

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad