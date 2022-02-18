Natori and Josie Natori RTW Fall 2022

Fall sees designer Josie Natori continue to evolve and update her Natori brand’s DNA. There is always a dash of glamour at Natori and this season she went a bit Hollywood by reintroducing and reimagining bustiers, something she’s done since the ’80s. Another part of her world — prints. Natori is dipping her toes into her version of a logo, calling it her infinity print and using it throughout her collection as a subtle take on the logo idea.

The look: Colorful, super-feminine shapes in opulent fabrications such as silk, velvet, jacquard and matelassé.

Quote of note: “It’s about bringing art into life,” she said, speaking to her brand’s color and print stories, noting that that has been how she has designed throughout her career.

Key pieces: At Natori, vegan leather separates, a sophisticated take on a jogger pant, shift dresses, a chic take on a puffer, shirtdress, oversized dresses with built-in belt, printed bustiers, slim pencil skirts, kimono jackets, tunic dresses, faux-mink jackets. At Josie Natori, her higher-priced range: slipdresses, caftans, jumpsuits and tunic dresses have a bit more intricate beading and embellishments.

The takeaway: As the designer is quick to point out, “East meets West” has been her thing for 45 years, and she still finds ways to elevate and evolve her Natori and Josie Natori collections with new prints and by reimagining her classics.