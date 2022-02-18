×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The New Guards Taking Over London — and Rewriting the Rulebook

Business

Gucci Improvement in Q4 Puts Kering in Bullish Mood

Fashion

Harris Reed Shakes Up London Fashion Week — With a Little Help From Sam Smith

Natori and Josie Natori RTW Fall 2022

It's a lush world at Natori, and this season a dash of Hollywood glam is thrown in.

View Gallery 13 Photos
View Gallery 13 Photos
Josie Natori RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Josie Natori

Fall sees designer Josie Natori continue to evolve and update her Natori brand’s DNA. There is always a dash of glamour at Natori and this season she went a bit Hollywood by reintroducing and reimagining bustiers, something she’s done since the ’80s. Another part of her world — prints. Natori is dipping her toes into her version of a logo, calling it her infinity print and using it throughout her collection as a subtle take on the logo idea.

The look: Colorful, super-feminine shapes in opulent fabrications such as silk, velvet, jacquard and matelassé.

Collection Gallery 13 Photos
Josie Natori RTW Fall 2022
Josie Natori RTW Fall 2022
Josie Natori RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

Quote of note: “It’s about bringing art into life,” she said, speaking to her brand’s color and print stories, noting that that has been how she has designed throughout her career.

Key pieces: At Natori, vegan leather separates, a sophisticated take on a jogger pant, shift dresses, a chic take on a puffer, shirtdress, oversized dresses with built-in belt, printed bustiers, slim pencil skirts, kimono jackets, tunic dresses, faux-mink jackets. At Josie Natori, her higher-priced range: slipdresses, caftans, jumpsuits and tunic dresses have a bit more intricate beading and embellishments.

Josie Natori RTW Fall 2022 13 Photos
Josie Natori RTW Fall 2022
Josie Natori RTW Fall 2022
Josie Natori RTW Fall 2022
Josie Natori RTW Fall 2022
Josie Natori RTW Fall 2022
Josie Natori RTW Fall 2022
Josie Natori RTW Fall 2022
View Gallery

The takeaway: As the designer is quick to point out, “East meets West” has been her thing for 45 years, and she still finds ways to elevate and evolve her Natori and Josie Natori collections with new prints and by reimagining her classics.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad