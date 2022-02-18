×
Kallmeyer RTW Fall 2022

Designer Daniella Kallmeyer presented a collection that melded feminine polish with effortless glamour.

I was yearning for togetherness again,” Daniella Kallmeyer said during a preview of her fall collection, which melded her 10-year-old label’s signature refined ease with new easy glamour. The result provided luxe wardrobing designed for hosting (or attending) at-home dinner parties, a return to the office, nights out and more. 

The look: Where feminine polish meets subtle effortless glamour.

Quote of note: “I ran through my entire criteria on the collection and watched every retro disco movie I could imagine, and really fantasized about a disco era. There was something about this woman in power — Diana Ross, Julie Christie moment where they’re effortlessly glamorous to run out the door. Or even an Edie Sedgwick — putting on a gorgeous slinky dress and leaving the house in just tights,” she said of the collection’s mix of dressed-up styles. 

Key pieces: Roomy, glitter gowns; cinched-waist suiting atop sensual “disco” halter tops with open backs; plenty of chic suiting for the office, events and in-between; a selection of zero-waste knits (including an intricate multi-stitch fisherman cashmere tunic).

The takeaway: Kallmeyer continued to create garments that sell out at her Orchard Street, Lower East Side store (i.e., dresses and suiting) while bringing forth newness with an elegant feel.

