Kim Shui RTW Fall 2022

For fall, designer Kim Shui girl got introspective, finding a new union between her appreciation for bare skin and provocation and a refined personal definition of selfhood.

Shui uses bright candy colors, and fall sees her expand into new textiles and skin-baring styles.

The look: A bit of bright colored preppy and a lot of skin.

Key pieces: Lingerie moments with bra tops and high-waisted bottoms in lace; sheered skirts in bright colors; saturated floral dresses; scarf tops paired with wide-leg pants.

The takeaway: Using a mix of textures like tweeds and lace, Shui is pushing line of what is tasteful, offering her take on the western gaze on Eastern cultures.