×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tailored Trend Makes Inroads at New York Men’s Day

Fashion

Victor Glemaud Wants to Be the Next Big American Fashion Brand

Business

Under Armour Outperforms in Q4, but Supply Chain Woes Continue

Kim Shui RTW Fall 2022

For fall, designer Kim Shui girl got introspective.

View Gallery 34 Photos
View Gallery 34 Photos
Runway at Kim Shui RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 12, 2022 in New York. Courtesy of Kim Shui

For fall, designer Kim Shui girl got introspective, finding a new union between her appreciation for bare skin and provocation and a refined personal definition of selfhood.

Shui uses bright candy colors, and fall sees her expand into new textiles and skin-baring styles.

The look: A bit of bright colored preppy and a lot of skin.

Key pieces: Lingerie moments with bra tops and high-waisted bottoms in lace; sheered skirts in bright colors; saturated floral dresses; scarf tops paired with wide-leg pants.

Collection Gallery 34 Photos
Runway at Kim Shui RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 12, 2022 in New York.
Runway at Kim Shui RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 12, 2022 in New York.
Runway at Kim Shui RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 12, 2022 in New York.
View Gallery

The takeaway: Using a mix of textures like tweeds and lace, Shui is pushing line of what is tasteful, offering her take on the western gaze on Eastern cultures.

Kim Shui RTW Fall 2022 34 Photos
Runway at Kim Shui RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 12, 2022 in New York.
Runway at Kim Shui RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 12, 2022 in New York.
Runway at Kim Shui RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 12, 2022 in New York.
Runway at Kim Shui RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 12, 2022 in New York.
Runway at Kim Shui RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 12, 2022 in New York.
Runway at Kim Shui RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 12, 2022 in New York.
Runway at Kim Shui RTW Fall 2022 ​on February 12, 2022 in New York.
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad